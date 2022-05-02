Kenneth Andrews retiring from Orchestra of Northern New York

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Last week, the Board of Directors of the Orchestra of Northern New York accepted the retirement letter of its Maestro of the last 34 years.

Kenneth Andrews, founder, music director and conductor since 1988, made his announcement at a recent board meeting.

In a prepared statement, Andrews said, “Although this has been a very difficult decision, I have decided to retire as Music Director and Conductor from the Orchestra of Northern New York in July 2023, at the end of ONNY’s 35th Anniversary Season.”

“From its first concert in fall 1988, it has been my extreme honor and pleasure to conduct over 400 concerts. I have been blessed to work with musicians and soloists from Northern New York, the Northeast, Canada and beyond,” he added. “I wish to express my sincere gratitude to the thousands of musicians, staff, volunteers, donors, and concertgoers who, since 1988, have made this organization what it is today. I wish all the best for the future of the Orchestra and look forward with excitement and enthusiasm to our upcoming 35th anniversary season!”

The board is forming a search committee for a new music director and conductor.

