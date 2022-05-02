Living Waters Fellowship could get new church space

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A church on Watertown’s Pearl Street could be getting a brand new facility.

Living Waters Fellowship holds services in a small portion of its warehouse. The rest sits empty in what used to be an old tank factory during World War II.

But, the CEO of Convalt Energy, Hari Achuthan, has approached the church about buying the space to house some of the solar panel manufacturer’s supplies.

“We could, you know, structure something that makes sense for all of us,” said Achuthan.

Because the church is a not-for-profit, the deal would need to be dollar-for-dollar the amount of land Convalt is getting. So, Achuthan has proposed building a new 5,000-square-foot space for the church adjacent to Convalt’s 100,000-square-foot warehouse.

Senior Pastor John Petit says if all goes well, it’s a win for everyone.

“Our purpose has been we want to help the north country and he is working with military and he said ‘handicapped’ and I am handicapped myself. So to have somebody that has a heart for the military and the handicapped and I’m sure it will flow over to regular people here in Watertown as well and so, yea, we said, yes let’s do it,” he said.

For a new church to be built, some things still need to be squared away, including approval from the state attorney general’s office.

For the warehouse, Convalt is in the process of moving all of its supplies from Oregon and hopes to have everything in the north country by the end of the month.

