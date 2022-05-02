Lowville can draw more water, village’s supply woes may be over

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The days of water warnings in the village of Lowville may be over.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation has officially given the village the green light to draw more water from its reservoir.

Back in August and again in October, villagers were asked to be mindful of how much water they used. That’s because the village’s largest manufacturer, Kraft-Heinz, was using around 1 million gallons of water per day.

Last fall, Lowville promised to make Kraft-Heinz pay a penalty if the company used too much water. The plant did on two occasions and paid the village $5,000 each time.

So, what happens to that surcharge? For now, it stays in place.

Village officials say it gives them peace of mind and hope there won’t be any more issues in the future.

It’s been a long road for Department of Public Works Superintendent Paul Denise and Mayor Joe Beagle.

“The problem in past summers was, we had the water. We just weren’t able to draw enough for our permit with the DEC,” said Beagle.

The DEC only allowed the village to draw 1.5 million gallons of water per day from its reservoir.

Now, that’s changed. The village has gotten the green light to take out a lot more.

“We will be able to draw around 518,000 gallons more per day,” said Denise.

You may remember back in August and October, villagers were asked to be mindful of how much water they used.

Kraft-Heinz, the village’s largest manufacturer, was using more than a million gallons per day and the village couldn’t filter water as quickly as Kraft was taking.

But both the village and Kraft have done a lot of work to resolve the issue.

After communication seemed to be lacking, Denise says he hears from plant managers a couple of times a week with updates.

“Kraft has done a lot of work inside their plant to reduce the amount of water, or conserve water,” he said.

An issue Denise once considered frustrating is now a different story.

“Peace of mind that we’re now going to have water for future use. If there’s expansion in the village, we should have plenty of water,” he said.

And the surcharge the village put on its industries for too much water use? Those will stay for now despite the new permit from the DEC.

“I believe we’re going to keep them there, just to keep everything at a level playing field,” said Denise.

But as for those water watches and warnings?

“Yeah, I’m hoping we won’t have any this summer,” said Beagle.

Both Beagle and Denise say having more water means more opportunity for business growth in the village and if Kraft wants to expand further in Lowville, this will likely help.

