Mildred J. White, 84, formerly of South Colton

BETHPAGE, Tennessee (WWNY) - Arrangements for Mildred J. White, 84, a resident of Bethpage, TN and formerly of South Colton, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton. Mrs. White passed away Sunday morning at the home of her daughter, Tammy Bradish in Bethpage. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Mildred J. White.

