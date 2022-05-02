Police return to river spot to search for murder weapon

TOWN OF POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Law enforcement officials are once again searching a specific area to find the gun used in the murder of a SUNY Potsdam student.

St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary Pasqua said police returned Monday to the west branch of the St. Regis River off State Highway 11B in the town of Potsdam.

He said they’re looking for the gun that Michael Snow allegedly used to kill 21-year-old Elizabeth Howell.

Meanwhile, officials with the New York State Police said they will be conducting open-water searches for evidence in the Snow case in both St. Lawrence and Franklin counties all this week.

On February 18, the SUNY Potsdam student was found unresponsive with gunshot wounds just off-campus. She was pronounced dead a short time later at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

The 31-year-old Snow was arrested the next day at his Massena home. The murder weapon was not found.

Authorities think the gun could be somewhere along Snow’s alleged getaway route stretching from Potsdam to Malone to Fort Covington to Massena.

In February, police searched for Snow’s gun along the St. Regis’ west branch at State Highway 11B. They outlined the road as part of Snow’s getaway.

On Monday, neighbors said approximately 20 law enforcement officials were back at the scene searching the area. They described seeing SCUBA divers and people in boats in the St. Regis River.

Snow is being held without bail in the county jail. He’s charged with murder, manslaughter, assault, and criminal use of a firearm.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.