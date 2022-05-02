Advertisement

Red Cross helps 7 people who had to leave their Watertown home

517 Waite Avenue
517 Waite Avenue(WWNY)
By John Moore
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A small fire Sunday evening at a home on Watertown’s north side led to a bigger problem.

An electrical issue with a refrigerator outlet touched off the blaze, which charred a small area on the wall.

City Code Enforcement says National Grid then disconnected the power at 517 Waite Avenue because of several electrical issues.

Meanwhile, a broken sewer pipe was found in the basement.

The city is holding off on enforcement action as the owner addresses the issues.

The Red Cross says it is assisting the seven residents who had to leave the home.

