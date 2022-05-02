Shirley Marie Schermerhorn, 78, of Carthage

Shirley Marie Schermerhorn, 78, of the Texas Road, died peacefully late Saturday evening on April 30, 2022, at the Oneida Hospital after a lengthy yearlong medical battle. (Source: Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Shirley Marie Schermerhorn, 78, of the Texas Road, died peacefully late Saturday evening on April 30, 2022, at the Oneida Hospital after a lengthy yearlong medical battle.

She was born on September 13, 1943, in Antwerp, NY the daughter of the late Harold & Annabelle (Baker) Downey. She graduated from Carthage High School in 1963. Shirley married her high school sweetheart John Henry Schermerhorn on July 4, 1964. She was primarily a homemaker and a fantastic mother she treasured taking care of her best friend/husband and family.

She lived a beautiful, dignified life. A discerning woman of exquisite taste, she provided comfort and solace while asking very little in return.

Shirley is survived by her loving husband John Schermerhorn, Carthage; her beloved children, Anna Schermerhorn and her companion Andy Johnston, Carthage; William Schermerhorn and his companion Paige VanEpps, Carthage; James Schermerhorn, Carthage; Sandra (Fred) Wadsworth, Deer River; and Heidi and (Donnie) Fox, Carthage and many grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Geraldine Slate, Beverly O’Shaughnessy, Harold Downing, Betty (Carl) Schermerhorn, and Patricia Mono.

She enjoyed reading, word search books. She was a collector of many things and truly enjoyed rolling yard into footballs for her daughters; the one who did all the things for all the people, she loved hard and unconditionally forever and always. She adored her animal children, Sara, and Roco.

She is predeceased by her son, John Schermerhorn Jr. who died on May 12th, 1987, a sister Mary Downey, four brother-in-laws, Colon Slate, Terry O’Shaughnessy, Carl Schermerhorn, and Furney Mono.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619. A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 12:00 pm in the Fairview Cemetery in Carthage, a celebration of life will be at her home located at 41104 Texas Road Carthage, New York 13619 immediately following the service.

