Spring raincoat weather

(WWNY) - We should be heading toward highs in the low 60s, but that’s not going to happen with the below-average temperatures we’re expecting today.

It’s raincoat weather, on top of that.

We expect some hit-or-miss showers, most likely in the morning with another round possible in the afternoon.

Highs will be in the mid- to upper 50s under mostly cloudy skies.

Skies stay mostly cloudy overnight. Lows will be in the mid-40s.

Tuesday will have a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s.

A cold front moves through Tuesday night into Wednesday. Rain starts up Tuesday night and Wednesday will be a washout. Highs will be around 60.

It will be in the low 60s Thursday through Sunday. It will be mostly sunny Thursday, partly sunny Friday and Saturday, and mostly sunny on Mother’s Day.

