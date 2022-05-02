Advertisement

Spring raincoat weather

Beth Hall tells us how the week is shaping up.
By Beth Hall
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WWNY) - We should be heading toward highs in the low 60s, but that’s not going to happen with the below-average temperatures we’re expecting today.

It’s raincoat weather, on top of that.

We expect some hit-or-miss showers, most likely in the morning with another round possible in the afternoon.

Highs will be in the mid- to upper 50s under mostly cloudy skies.

Skies stay mostly cloudy overnight. Lows will be in the mid-40s.

Tuesday will have a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s.

A cold front moves through Tuesday night into Wednesday. Rain starts up Tuesday night and Wednesday will be a washout. Highs will be around 60.

It will be in the low 60s Thursday through Sunday. It will be mostly sunny Thursday, partly sunny Friday and Saturday, and mostly sunny on Mother’s Day.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Town of Potsdam crash claims the lives of two
The Gouverneur Spring Demolition Derby was a hit for fans in the grand stand.
A hit at the grand stand: The Gouverneur Spring Demo Derby returns
Anthony Dibella
Man allegedly murdered sister with bayonet blade, said he was ‘done with her witchcraft’
Eurasian Tench
Invasive species found in St. Lawrence River
Riverview Towers
Smoking link to O’burg apartment fire probed

Latest News

7-day forecast
Monday AM Weather
WX
A wet start to the week
WX
7 News This Evening Weather
7
Sunny all weekend