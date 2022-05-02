Sunday Sports: Wolves force 3rd and deciding game in championship series

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Game 2 of the Federal Prospects Hockey League championship series took place Sunday night at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds Ice Arena as the Watertown Wolves hosted Columbus in game 2 of the best of 3 series.

The Wolves need a win to send the series to a 3rd and deciding game Monday night.

Early in the 1st, the Wolves appear to take the lead on the Ahmed Mahfouz tip-in, but the goal is waved off due to a whistle before the puck went in and tempers flare.

Midway through the 1st, Columbus takes the lead when Josh Pietrantonio dents the back of the net: 1-0 Columbus after 1 period.

In the 2nd period, the Wolves were looking for the equalizer but Columbus goalie Bailey MacBurnie makes the stop.

Columbus looks to add to it’s lead, but Austin Daee’s backhander hits the post.

Cole McKechney would score twice in the 3rd and Andrew Harrison and Justin MacDonald added goals as the Wolves force a 3rd and deciding game with a 4-1 win. Puck drop will be at 6:30 PM Monday.

We head to SUNY Canton where the top seeded Lady Roos hosted Maine Maritime in the NAC championship game.

In the 1st period, South Jeff’s Casey Pelton gets the scoring underway with her 12th of the year: 1-0 SUNY Canton.

Then, it was Canton product Hannah Reed with her 8th goal of the season: SUNY Canton up 2-0.

Off the free position, Stephanie Thayer nets her 22nd of the year to put SUNY Canton up 9-2 after 1.

In the 2nd period, Maddy Caron goes low for the tally: 10-2 Lady Roos.

EllaRose LeMay adds to the lead off the free position: 11-2 SUNY Canton.

Samantha Dayter scores her 56th goal of the season here to make it 12-2 SUNY Canton.

SUNY Canton beats Maine Maritime 22-6 to win their 2nd NAC championship and advance to the NCAA tournament.

In Liberty League Baseball, St. Lawrence hosted Skidmore.

At the bottom of the 2nd, Michael Goretti singles back up the middle and Jimmy Liberatore scores: 1-0 St. Lawrence.

At the bottom of the 5th, it was 3-2 Skidmore when Liberatore singles to left field and Nicholas Butler scores, tying the game at 3.

Still in the 5th, there were 2 on for Andrew Circelli and he goes deep. A 3 run home run to right center: 6-3 Saints.

But Skidmore rallies to beat St. Lawrence 8-7.

In the 21st annual Jim Pinkerton Tournament at Ogdensburg it was Canton vs. OFA.

David singles through the left side, scoring a run: 1-0 Canton.

Then it was Gannon Kelly with a hit to left. The overthrow at third allows OFA to tie the game 1-1.

Dylan Sovie also tries to score to give OFA the lead, but is tagged out at the plate.

Canton with two runners aboard when Daven-Glenn LaFaver hits up the middle. Two runs score.

It’s 4-1 Bears. Canton beats OFA 9-4 in the semifinal.

Next up was Edwards-Knox vs. Northeastern Clinton.

On a third strike the ball gets away and Owen Ebersol scampers home. NCC goes ahead 2-1.

With two runners on base, James Wells singles to right-center. Two runners score. 4-1 NCC.

But on a wild pitch, Edwards Knox pitcher Andrew Franklin covers the plate to get the runner and end the threat.

But in a battle of the Cougars, Northeastern Clinton beats Edwards Knox 4-1.

It was Canton vs. Northeastern Clinton in the championship.

The Bears get two aboard in the top of the first, but on the infield pop-up, the runner is doubled off first, ending the threat.

Gabe Supernault goes up the middle for the Cougars. Two aboard.

Ebersol gets jammed but the runners move up to 2nd and 3rd.

A pickoff attempt to second goes wild. Both runners score.

Cougars up 2-0, but Canton rallies in the final innings for a 5-3 comeback win and the tournament championship.

