Terry W. Scee, Sr., 91, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Terry W. Scee, Sr., 91, Watertown, passed away Sunday, May 1st, 2022 at his home with his family at his side and under the direction of Hospice of Jefferson Co.

There will be no services. Burial will be for the convenience of the family in North Watertown Cemetery. A complete obituary will follow.

Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.