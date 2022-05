WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

This great art exhibit, highlighting local students is back at the State Office Building.

Set-up is Saturday, May 7th, and the Opening awards and reception is Monday, May 9th at the State Office Building.

Awards are announced at 7pm on Monday May 9th.

The exhibit will be up through May 18th.

