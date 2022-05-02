Vito P. Makauskas, 86, of Hammond

Vito P. Makauskas, age 86 of Hammond passed away at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center on April 28, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - Vito P. Makauskas, age 86 of Hammond passed away at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center on April 28, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. Entombment will be at Foxwood Memorial Park. As per his request there will be no funeral services.

Surviving is his wife of 67 years Anna Makauskas, three sons Daniel (Debbie) Makauskas of Rochester, Vito Makauskas of Hawaii and Thomas Makauskas of Tennesee; a daughter Mary Ann (Kenneth) Sloan of Heuvelton; grandchildren Dianna Makauskas, Donna Makauskas, Danielle (Jason) Wagar, Angela (Rikki) Kelley, Nicole Cagiano & Maryann Gardner; great-grandchildren Seanna, Cali, Colton, Emma, Paige & Ryan; along with nieces, nephews & cousins.

Vito was predeceased by his parents and a sister Lucy Makauskas.

He was born on November 5, 1935 in Lithuania, a son of the late Peter & Monica (Ridikas) Makauskas. He graduated from Rochester High School and later married Anna Giarrizzo. Vito worked 30+ years at Eastman Kodak in the air conditioning & refrigeration department.

Vito loved his family, and enjoyed helping others, gardening, tinkering on projects, and animals of all kinds. Memorial contributions can be made to the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.