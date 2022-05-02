Warren Anthony “John” Miller, 81, of Natural Bridge

NATURAL BRIDGE, New York (WWNY) - Warren Anthony “John” Miller,81, of Beartown Road died peacefully early Saturday morning, April 30, 2022, at his home under the care of his family and Lewis County Hospice. He was born on June 10, 1940, in the town of Pitcairn to the late John Leighton and Elsie (Carfora) Miller. He graduated from Harrisville Central School in 1957. John married Kay E. Ripley on October 1st, 1960, and the marriage ended in divorce. He married Arean L. Stevens on May 25, 1978, in Carthage, New York.

He was employed as a Retail Manager for 26 years at the Hang Up Put Down Shoppe in Watertown, New York.

Mr. Miller is survived by his wife, Arean Miller of Natural Bridge; his children, Donna (Robert) Stone, Harrisville; Julie (Richard) Malbeuf, Harrisville; Carol (Michael) Urbanowicz, Adams Center; Barbara (Bryan) Bessette, Canton; Jeffrey (Karri) Miller, New Bremen; Marty Stevens, Lafargeville; and Barry Stevens, Indiana; along with 21- grandchildren and 18- great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings, Rose Ann (Bonnie) Weir, Harrisville; Evelyn “Ebby” (Rod) Fraser, Harrisville; Vicki (Mike)McAleese, Harrisville. Warren is predeceased by his parents and a brother, Dale F. Miller.

John was an avid hunter, loved outdoor activities, golfing, he bowled with Keddy’s Team; made a Hole-in-One at the Cedars Golf Course. He was a former member of the Mullen Flow Hunting Club, Panther Mountain Hunting Club, Trout Falls Hunting Club, Harrisville Fire Department and Ambulance Squad, Harrisville Village Board, and the St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church in Harrisville, NY. He was a Hunter Training Course Instructor for several years.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at his home located at 12209 Beartown Road, Natural Bridge, New York 13665. His burial will be held privately by his family. Condolences can be made in his memory online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.