Watertown lawmakers vote Monday on new Stewart’s Shops

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Monday night is the night for a thumbs up or thumbs down for a new Stewart’s Shops on Washington Street in Watertown.

The store needs a zoning change because it spills over onto land at 108 Flower Avenue East.

In polling city council members on how they will vote, Cliff Olney and Sarah Compo Pierce say they will vote yes on the project.

Mayor Jeff Smith says you’ll know his decision when he casts his vote and council member Patrick Hickey says he is still unsure of what he will decide.

We didn’t hear from Lisa Ruggiero.

The project needs 3 of 5 votes to be yes in order to move forward.

