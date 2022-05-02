Advertisement

Watertown lawmakers vote Monday on new Stewart’s Shops

Stewart's Shops
Stewart's Shops(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Monday night is the night for a thumbs up or thumbs down for a new Stewart’s Shops on Washington Street in Watertown.

The store needs a zoning change because it spills over onto land at 108 Flower Avenue East.

In polling city council members on how they will vote, Cliff Olney and Sarah Compo Pierce say they will vote yes on the project.

Mayor Jeff Smith says you’ll know his decision when he casts his vote and council member Patrick Hickey says he is still unsure of what he will decide.

We didn’t hear from Lisa Ruggiero.

The project needs 3 of 5 votes to be yes in order to move forward.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Woman accused of driving with child in vehicle at .33% BAC
Fatal crash
Town of Potsdam crash claims the lives of two
Jacob Farrell and Cohan Carr
2 charged in Massena shots-fired incident
The Gouverneur Spring Demolition Derby was a hit for fans in the grand stand.
A hit at the grand stand: The Gouverneur Spring Demo Derby returns
Anthony Dibella
Man allegedly murdered sister with bayonet blade, said he was ‘done with her witchcraft’

Latest News

Kenneth Andrews
Kenneth Andrews retiring from Orchestra of Northern New York
Brooke Jobson
Have you seen this girl?
Lowville can draw more water, village’s supply woes may be over
Steve Woodward
‘HALT needs to be repealed,’ says retired prison official