Woman accused of driving with child in vehicle at .33% BAC
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLTON, New York (WWNY) - A 21-year-old Colton woman is accused of driving with a child in the vehicle while having a blood alcohol content more than four times the legal limit.
St. Lawrence County sheriff deputies say after they investigated a personal injury accident Saturday on Windmill Road in Colton, they found Abigail McNamara had a BAC of .33%. The legal limit for driving is .08%.
McNamara was charged with aggravated DWI for having a BAC more than .18%, aggravated DWI for driving with a child in the car, and endangering the welfare of a child.
She was issued traffic tickets and released.
Deputies did not say who suffered what injuries in the accident.
Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.