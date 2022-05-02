Woman accused of driving with child in vehicle at .33% BAC

COLTON, New York (WWNY) - A 21-year-old Colton woman is accused of driving with a child in the vehicle while having a blood alcohol content more than four times the legal limit.

St. Lawrence County sheriff deputies say after they investigated a personal injury accident Saturday on Windmill Road in Colton, they found Abigail McNamara had a BAC of .33%. The legal limit for driving is .08%.

McNamara was charged with aggravated DWI for having a BAC more than .18%, aggravated DWI for driving with a child in the car, and endangering the welfare of a child.

She was issued traffic tickets and released.

Deputies did not say who suffered what injuries in the accident.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.