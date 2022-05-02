Advertisement

Woman accused of driving with child in vehicle at .33% BAC

Police lights
Police lights(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLTON, New York (WWNY) - A 21-year-old Colton woman is accused of driving with a child in the vehicle while having a blood alcohol content more than four times the legal limit.

St. Lawrence County sheriff deputies say after they investigated a personal injury accident Saturday on Windmill Road in Colton, they found Abigail McNamara had a BAC of .33%. The legal limit for driving is .08%.

McNamara was charged with aggravated DWI for having a BAC more than .18%, aggravated DWI for driving with a child in the car, and endangering the welfare of a child.

She was issued traffic tickets and released.

Deputies did not say who suffered what injuries in the accident.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash
Town of Potsdam crash claims the lives of two
The Gouverneur Spring Demolition Derby was a hit for fans in the grand stand.
A hit at the grand stand: The Gouverneur Spring Demo Derby returns
Anthony Dibella
Man allegedly murdered sister with bayonet blade, said he was ‘done with her witchcraft’
Eurasian Tench
Invasive species found in St. Lawrence River
Riverview Towers
Smoking link to O’burg apartment fire probed

Latest News

Humane society: purring Peaches
Humane Society: purring Peaches
Chamber of commerce economic forum
Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce hosts economic forum
Wake Up Weather
Spring raincoat weather
Watertown City Hall
Watch Watertown city council meeting live tonight