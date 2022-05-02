WWNY’s Atkinson to be inducted into press club’s Wall of Distinction

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - Former WWNY news director Scott Atkinson has been named the Syracuse Press Club’s 2022 inductee for its Wall of Distinction.

It’s the club’s highest honor and is given to outstanding journalists in Central New York.

The press club cites Atkinson’s nearly 50-year career in journalism that “has been one dedicated to exceptional reporting, attention to detail, storytelling, leadership, and mentorship.”

He was news director for 22 years before retiring in 2020. He then pivoted to being a reporter, leading the station’s political coverage and turning in the occasional “slice of life” story.

Before his stint as news director, Atkinson led Syracuse station WTVH’s government reporting and was the driving force behind award-winning coverage of former Syracuse Mayor Lee Alexander’s corruption investigation and trial.

He moved to Syracuse from WWNY, where he was a reporter, anchor, and weathercaster starting in 1980.

Atkinson is credited with advancing the WWNY newsroom technologically and leading it to winning dozens of awards from the Syracuse Press Club, Associated Press, and New York Broadcasters Association.

The press club notes Atkinson’s contribution to journalism in general.

“Under his tutelage, many WWNY reporters have gone on to mid-market, large market, and network jobs. “They carry with them Scott’s legacy of quality reporting and attention to detail.”

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.