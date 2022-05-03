Academic All-Star: Kennon Gardner

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week’s Academic All-Star is Kennon Gardner, a senior at Hammond Central Central School.

Kennon is ranked third in his class and is involved in a number of activities, including band, National Honor Society, basketball, soccer and trap shooting.

He plans to study land surveying technology at SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry.

Watch Kennon’s interview above.

