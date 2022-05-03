Advertisement

Academic All-Star: Kennon Gardner

By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week’s Academic All-Star is Kennon Gardner, a senior at Hammond Central Central School.

Kennon is ranked third in his class and is involved in a number of activities, including band, National Honor Society, basketball, soccer and trap shooting.

He plans to study land surveying technology at SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry.

