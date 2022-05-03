Advertisement

The Aktinson Family Bluegrass Band

Edwards Opera House, Saturday May 7
May 7
May 7(The Atkinson Family Bluegrass Band)
By Craig Thornton
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

The Edwards Opera House is pleased to welcome the Atkinson Family Bluegrass Band back to the stage on Saturday, May 7 at 7pm to kick off the 2022 Summer Concert Series.

Tickets can be purchased online or in-person at the Opera House on the night of performances. Tickets for each show are $10.

For tickets, please visit: edwardsoperahouse.com/tickets. Patrons will have their names on a list at will-call for admittance.

NOTICE: Proof of vaccination and masking are required for all shows at the Edwards Opera House. Please visit the COVID protocols page for full information.

The Atkinson Family Bluegrass May 7
The Atkinson Family Bluegrass May 7(jmatundan | Edwards Opera House)

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Woman accused of driving with child in vehicle at .33% BAC
Police returned Monday to the west branch of the St. Regis River off State Highway 11B in the...
Police return to river spot to search for murder weapon
Brooke Jobson
Missing girl found in good health
Demolition crews razed 122 Winslow Street in Watertown
Crews raze Watertown house - scene of alleged murder, arson
Jacob Farrell and Cohan Carr
2 charged in Massena shots-fired incident

Latest News

Jefferson County SPCA grant
Jefferson County SPCA to kick off expansion project
City firefighters work to put out a fire Tuesday at 618 Cayuga Avenue in Watertown.
Dogs, cats lost in Watertown fire
Fire Truck
Fire destroys trailer home in Lewis County
A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973...
Hochul: New York “will always be a place where abortion rights are protected”