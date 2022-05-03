The Aktinson Family Bluegrass Band

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

The Edwards Opera House is pleased to welcome the Atkinson Family Bluegrass Band back to the stage on Saturday, May 7 at 7pm to kick off the 2022 Summer Concert Series.

Tickets can be purchased online or in-person at the Opera House on the night of performances. Tickets for each show are $10.

For tickets, please visit: edwardsoperahouse.com/tickets. Patrons will have their names on a list at will-call for admittance.

NOTICE: Proof of vaccination and masking are required for all shows at the Edwards Opera House. Please visit the COVID protocols page for full information.

The Atkinson Family Bluegrass May 7 (jmatundan | Edwards Opera House)

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.