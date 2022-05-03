Arthur D. Caufield, 75, of Ogdensburg

Mr. Caufield passed away on Tuesday morning, May 3, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family and close friends. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Arthur D. Caufield, age 75, of 8 Rensselaer Ave, Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 1:00PM at St. Mary’s Cathedral with Rev. Jude Nnadibuagha officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery next to his brother, Charlie, following funeral services. Visitation will be held from 10:30AM to 12:30PM on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mr. Caufield passed away on Tuesday morning, May 3, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family and close friends.

Arthur is survived by two sisters, Kathryn Massia and Sandra Wilson and her husband, David both of Ogdensburg, NY; two brothers, Donald Caufield and his wife, Mary Ann, and Lawrence Caufield, all of Ogdensburg, NY; as well as several beloved nieces (including Angie Caufield Dailey), nephews, and cousins. He is also survived by sister-in-law, Ann Dobisky Caufield O’Connor, and close friends including Mike and Maureen Brashaw and family, “Kinger” (John King), Al Joanette and the Bushey Family. Art was surrounded with wonderful support from faithful neighbors. Mr. Caufield was predeceased by both of his parents; a brother, Charles Caufield; two nephews, Gary Wilson and Michael Massia; sister-in-law, Jane Grennon Caufield; brother-in-law, Robert Massia and mentor, boss and close friend, Richard E. Winter.

Mr. Caufield was born on June 25, 1946, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of Frederick Stephen and Hildred Leeder Caufield. He attended “Ridge Hill” – a one room school house, Heuvelton Central School, and Ogdensburg Free Academy – graduating class of 1965.

Mr. Caufield proudly served his country in the United States Army Reserves during the Vietnam War Era – from 1965; member of the 479th Engineer Battalion (c), Ogdensburg, New York.

Mr. Caufield was employed Pepsi Bottlers of Ogdensburg for 45+ years as senior salesperson serving all of St. Lawrence County from 1965-2010.

Mr. Caufield was a proud member of the Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad for several years! He supported his community and the North Country “quietly” with funds through out his adult life: EXPO- Boys & Girls Club, Relay for Life, Crop Walks, Car-B-Q, Seaway Festival, local sports teams – OFA, Lisbon, Canton, H.C.S., plus four area colleges. He was always in the background – “flipping burgers”, pouring Pepsi, and cooking hotdogs.

Mr. Caufield enjoyed bowling with his brothers; avid fan of the NY Yankees, Mets, Giants and Syracuse basketball. (March Madness was his favorite time of year.) He took great pride in taking care of his home and flower beds! He was proud of his Irish heritage and his Roman Catholic faith. Growing up on the family farm he learned hard work and dedication to family and friends! The number of lives he touched truly cannot be measured and was far reaching. He was an exceptional brother, uncle, cousin, friend, and neighbor His words of wisdom and advice may have filled our “backpacks” with the tools we need in life – but his presence here with us all will be forever and deeply missed.

“Rest well, dear Art – Rest well. Amen!”

Memorial donations may be made in his memory to the Ogdensburg Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 172, Ogdensburg, NY 13669, St. Lawrence Valley SPCA, P.O. Box 594, 6718 NY-68, Ogdensburg, NY 13669, St. Lawrence Valley Chapter of Hospice and Palliative Care, PO BOX 510, 6805 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676 and Richard E. Winter Cancer Treatment Center, 5 Lyon Place, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

