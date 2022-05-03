Arts All-Star: Melody Hannon

PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Art has always been a part of Melody Hannon’s life.

“I don’t really remember a time when I wasn’t doing something artsy or drawing, or making a mess with markers,” she said.

The artist from Parishville-Hopkinton is this week’s 7 News Arts All-Star.

She plans to major in art education at SUNY Potsdam with a minor in art therapy.

“Art is different for every person,” she said, “and it just comes down to how you see it as and how you want your art to be for you.”

Watch the video to see some of her work and to learn more about her.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.