Advertisement

Arts All-Star: Melody Hannon

Arts All-Star: Melody Hannon
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Art has always been a part of Melody Hannon’s life.

“I don’t really remember a time when I wasn’t doing something artsy or drawing, or making a mess with markers,” she said.

The artist from Parishville-Hopkinton is this week’s 7 News Arts All-Star.

She plans to major in art education at SUNY Potsdam with a minor in art therapy.

“Art is different for every person,” she said, “and it just comes down to how you see it as and how you want your art to be for you.”

Watch the video to see some of her work and to learn more about her.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Woman accused of driving with child in vehicle at .33% BAC
Police returned Monday to the west branch of the St. Regis River off State Highway 11B in the...
Police return to river spot to search for murder weapon
Demolition crews razed 122 Winslow Street in Watertown
Crews raze Watertown house - scene of alleged murder, arson
Jacob Farrell and Cohan Carr
2 charged in Massena shots-fired incident
Brooke Jobson
Missing girl found in good health

Latest News

Career-Tech All-Star: Ashton Billman
Career-Tech All-Star: Ashton Billman
Arts All-Star: Melody Hannon
Career-Tech All-Star: Ashton Billman
WWNY
Academic All-Star: Laney Tiernan