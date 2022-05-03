Advertisement

A beautiful spring day, but rain’s on the way

It's looking like a pretty good week.
By Beth Hall
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(WWNY) - We’ll probably see more clouds than sun, but it should be a pretty nice day anyway.

It will be a mostly dry day with highs in the mid- to upper 60s.

The “dry” part changes when rain starts up this evening.

Rain continues overnight. Lows will be in the low 50s.

Rain will continue all day Wednesday. Downpours could be heavy. Highs will be around 60.

Sunshine returns on Thursday. Highs will be in the mid-60s.

It will be partly sunny and 60 on Friday.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and we’ll have clear skies on Mother’s Day on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 60s both days.

It will be sunny and in the low 70s on Monday.

