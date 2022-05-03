Burial Notice: Carolyn “Susie” S. Walrath

STAR LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Burial for Carolyn “Susie” S. Walrath will be in Cranberry Lake Cemetery will be on May 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Susie passed away on April 9, 2022 at Lewis County General Hospital in Lowville. Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.