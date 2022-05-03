Advertisement

Burial Notice: Carolyn “Susie” S. Walrath

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAR LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Burial for Carolyn “Susie” S. Walrath will be in Cranberry Lake Cemetery will be on May 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Susie passed away on April 9, 2022 at Lewis County General Hospital in Lowville. Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Swans on North Sandy Pond.
Swans shot, residents upset
Clifton-Fine Hospital, which stands to get $300,000 from St. Lawrence County's American Rescue...
SLC legislature makes plan to spend $$$
Jay V. and Ruth S. (Forsythe) Brady passed away unexpectedly, April 29, 2022, together as they...
Jay V. and Ruth S. (Forsythe) Brady, of Waddington
Mr. Caufield passed away on Tuesday morning, May 3, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family...
Arthur D. Caufield, 75, of Ogdensburg
Mrs. Grace M. Wheeler, age 63, of Potsdam, NY passed away on April 27th at the Upstate...
Grace M. Wheeler, 63, of Potsdam

Obituaries

Detail of one of the proposed 21st Congressional District maps, showing Watertown and Fort Drum...
Stefanik back in as Watertown, Drum rep?
Reagan E. Mellblom April 30, 2022, 73 of Osceola passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022...
Reagan E. Mellblom, 73, of Osceola
Diane B. Taylor, 72, formerly of the Austin Road, Glenfield, passed away Saturday evening,...
Diane B. Taylor, 72, formerly of Glenfield
Marilyn F. Ferguson, 64, of Hammond, NY, passed away May 1, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center.
Marilyn F. Ferguson, 64, of Hammond
Candles
Burial Notice: John MacAleese, of Cranberry Lake