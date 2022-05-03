Advertisement

Career-Tech All-Star: Ashton Billman

By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELLEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Working on technology and fixing computers gives Ashton Billman a sense of security.

“It makes me feel like I can actually do something and not just stuck being helpless,” the Belleville Henderson student said.

He studies electronic computer technology and is this week’s 7 News Career-Tech All-Star.

When the class got to the point where they took computers apart and rebuilt them, he knew he’d found his career.

“That’s when it kind of clicked with me,” he said. “This is what I want to do.”

Watch the video to see him at work and to learn more about him.

