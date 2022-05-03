City approves deal with Watertown firefighters

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The city of Watertown has reached a contract with the union representing its firefighters.

The city council voted 4 to 1 Monday night in favor of the deal, with Mayor Jeff Smith the lone “no” vote.

The contract is for the period from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2022.

It includes a 3.25% wage increase from July 2020 and an equal increase from July 2021, with back pay for the time worked under those increases.

Health insurance premiums also go up from 14.5% to 15%.

All other terms remain the same.

