DEC asks for help with deer-poaching investigation

Deer
Deer(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PILLAR POINT, New York (WWNY) - If you live on Pillar Point in the town of Brownville, the state Department of Environmental Conservation is asking you to review any surveillance video you may have.

DEC police officers are looking for any vehicles or people that might have been involved in a deer-poaching incident on April 25.

DEC officials say it happened between midnight and 5 a.m. and involved several deer killed at different locations throughout the area.

You can report any Information to DEC dispatch at 1-877-457-5680 and reference case 22-007456. You can also contact ECO Evan McFee directly at 315-640-0335.

