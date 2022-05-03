Diane B. Taylor, 72, formerly of Glenfield

Diane B. Taylor, 72, formerly of the Austin Road, Glenfield, passed away Saturday evening, April 30, 2022 at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing, Rome, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

ROME, New York (WWNY) - Diane B. Taylor, 72, formerly of the Austin Road, Glenfield, passed away Saturday evening, April 30, 2022 at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing, Rome, NY.

The funeral will be at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, May 9, 2022 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville with Pastor Wayne Arnold officiating. Burial will follow in Lowville Rural Cemetery. Calling hours are from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Monday, May 9, 2022, prior to the funeral service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lewis County Humane Society, P.O. Box 682, Lowville, NY 13367.

Diane is survived by her son John Parker of Glenfield; and the mother of his children Sonya A Scott; two step-daughters, Theresa Hazelwood of Three Mile Bay; and Heather and Allen Brown of Natural Bridge; five grandchildren, Briana Grace, Alexis Taylor, Tyler Parker; Alexis Riley, Ryan Riley; two great-grandchildren, Brayden and Carson Snyder; a sister and brother-in-law, Bertha and Lloyd Norman of Circle Pines, Minnesota; nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by a grandson, Michael D. Parker.

Diane was born on July 7, 1949 in Gouverneur, NY, a daughter of the late Floyd L. and Keitha J. Fifield Green. She was raised in Russell and attended school in Russell and Watertown High School. In 1970, she married Michael A. Taylor in the Town of Rutland. Diane worked for Partridge Berry Inn, Service Master; and then Bomax Manufacturing in Watertown for 22 years. Mr. Taylor passed away on April 24, 2007. She enjoyed raising horses and goats. Diane loved her dog and reading. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .

