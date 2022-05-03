Dogs, cats lost in Watertown fire

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Several dogs and cats were lost in a house fire Tuesday in the city of Watertown.

Officials say no one was home during the noon hour when smoke was seen coming from 618 Cayuga Avenue. The fire appears to have started in the kitchen in the rear of the single family house. Battalion Chief Tucker Wiley says firefighters inside the home had their hands full with a congested area and walls with blown-in insulation.

Tucker said there was significant damage.

“There’s room and contents, as far as the kitchen and there’s a storage space above. That was extensively damaged,” he said.

“We got it (he fire) before it got into the main body of the house. And right now there’s a lot of overhaul because there’s a lot of stuff in the storage space we had to get out of there.”

Tucker said a number of dogs and cats died in the fire - he didn’t know how many. At latest word, the cause of the fire was under investigation, but a city police investigator said the blaze is not suspicious.

