Advertisement

Dogs, cats lost in Watertown fire

City firefighters work to put out a fire Tuesday at 618 Cayuga Avenue in Watertown.
City firefighters work to put out a fire Tuesday at 618 Cayuga Avenue in Watertown.(Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Several dogs and cats were lost in a house fire Tuesday in the city of Watertown.

Officials say no one was home during the noon hour when smoke was seen coming from 618 Cayuga Avenue. The fire appears to have started in the kitchen in the rear of the single family house. Battalion Chief Tucker Wiley says firefighters inside the home had their hands full with a congested area and walls with blown-in insulation.

Tucker said there was significant damage.

“There’s room and contents, as far as the kitchen and there’s a storage space above. That was extensively damaged,” he said.

“We got it (he fire) before it got into the main body of the house. And right now there’s a lot of overhaul because there’s a lot of stuff in the storage space we had to get out of there.”

Tucker said a number of dogs and cats died in the fire - he didn’t know how many. At latest word, the cause of the fire was under investigation, but a city police investigator said the blaze is not suspicious.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Woman accused of driving with child in vehicle at .33% BAC
Police returned Monday to the west branch of the St. Regis River off State Highway 11B in the...
Police return to river spot to search for murder weapon
Brooke Jobson
Missing girl found in good health
Demolition crews razed 122 Winslow Street in Watertown
Crews raze Watertown house - scene of alleged murder, arson
Jacob Farrell and Cohan Carr
2 charged in Massena shots-fired incident

Latest News

Jefferson County SPCA grant
Jefferson County SPCA to kick off expansion project
Fire Truck
Fire destroys trailer home in Lewis County
A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973...
Hochul: New York “will always be a place where abortion rights are protected”
United Way hosts Kentucky Derby Social
United Way hosts Kentucky Derby Social this weekend