Fire destroys trailer home in Lewis County

Fire Truck
Fire Truck(MGN / Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOONVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Fire destroyed a trailer home in the Town of Leyden early Tuesday morning.

The fire, at 7111 Kerwin Road, was reported just before 6 AM. When volunteers from Boonville got to the home, smoke and flames could be seen. The people inside got out, but the pets didn’t.

The heat from the fire was enough to melt the siding on a second near-by trailer, but firefighters were able to save that structure.

Port Leyden and Constableville volunteers came to help, but the first trailer was destroyed.

The owners wee treated for minor burns and smoke inhalation. A report from Lewis County Dispatch identified the owners as Brenda Daily and Curtis Duffy. They had no insurance.

The fire started in the kitchen and dining area. The exact cause is under investigation.

