Fuccillo dealerships in north country under new ownership

By Brendan Straub
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a significant change in the local automobile business.

A total of 12 Fuccillo Automotive dealerships across New York, including the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram and Ford dealerships in Adams and the Mitsubishi dealership in Watertown, are now owned by Wally Darwish.

This deal comes after north country icon Billy Fuccillo passed away last year.

“When I found out that I was able to and had an opportunity to acquire these dealerships, I really went after it and went after it hard,” Darwish said Tuesday.

Darwish says he knows he has big shoes to fill, but the New Jersey native says his fondness for the limelight is like Fuccillo’s.

“On TV, I would say, you know, ‘Come on down, have fun and get a great deal, woo hoo’ and people would come up to me a lot and say ‘Man you remind us of that guy Billly Fuccillo,’” Darwish said.

Fuccillo was known to take care of those he knew no matter the relation, a trait that Darwish wants to continue with all his customers and employees.

“People that are here are going to have an opportunity to grow with me which is awesome and I’m so happy,” he said.

All employees at the locations Darwish purchased were offered a chance to stay with the new owner.

Darwish also says he wants to become a nationwide name in five to seven years, buying successful dealerships like Fuccillo’s to help him get there.

