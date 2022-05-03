Advertisement

Gas prices hurting north country families, survey says

Jefferson Community College's Center For Community Studies logo.
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A new survey finds that three out of four north country adults agree that gas prices are hurting them financially.

The survey, from Jefferson Community College’s Center For Community Studies, marks the first time the Center has done a survey of current issues taking in all three north country counties - Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence - at once.

More than 1,400 people were surveyed during April.

The survey also found that four in 10 people say that at times, their family has trouble “affording the food we need.”

And more than three-quarters of the people surveyed said they plan to change their spending habits because of rising prices.

The survey also provides a glimpse into “the great resignation” in the north country.

One in six adults have left the work force in the past year and a half, with a third retiring and the remaining two-thirds leaving for other reasons.

That’s important, because the number of people leaving their jobs for reasons other than retirement adds up to 10 percent of the north country’s adult population. That’s a significant part of the working population.

So why are they leaving? Personal health is the most frequent reason.

The good news for employers: the rates of people leaving their job or looking for a new job are much lower than have been reported nationwide.

The survey also found that just over half the people polled (56 percent) support a homeless shelter being located in their neighborhood, and 69 percent say county government should help fund it.

Two-thirds of north country residents support more Ukrainian refugees being allowed into the country.

Just under half the people polled (46 percent) agreed racism is a major problem in the north country, and 61 percent said the north country would benefit from “more initiatives related to diversity, equity and inclusion.”

