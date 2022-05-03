Glenn E. “Butch” Arquiett, 60, of South Colton

SOUTH COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Glenn E. “Butch” Arquiett, 60, passed away Thursday evening, April 28, 2022, at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg.

Butch was born on April 8, 1962, in Malone, son of the late Glenn E. and Jean V. (Dillabough) Arquiett. He proudly served in the US Army from 1981 to 1985. He joined the NYS Department of Corrections, working in the Ogdensburg Facility. He retired after 30 years. At one time he was married to Donna Buckley.

An avid sportsman, he enjoyed his time in the woods, raising horses, country music, NASCAR, and socializing with friends.

He is survived by his sisters, Jane and John Sharp of Gilford, NH and Sharon and Robert Griffin of Brasher, nieces and nephews, Bryon and Angela Kipp, Crystal Kipp, Kyle Griffin and Amy Griffin and great nieces and nephews. Beside his parents, Butch was predeceased by a sister, Jan Kipp.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop. He will be buried with his father at Notre Dame Cemetery in Malone on May 27th at 2:30 pm. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on May 28th at 2:00pm at the VFW in Canton.

Memorials in his name can be made to Colton Volunteer Rescue Squad, PO Box 292, Colton, NY 13625 or the Colton Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 304, Colton, NY 12625.Memories and condolences can be shared with his family at www.hammillfh.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.