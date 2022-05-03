Grace M. Wheeler, 63, of Potsdam

Mrs. Grace M. Wheeler, age 63, of Potsdam, NY passed away on April 27th at the Upstate Community General Hospital in Syracuse, NY. (Source: Funeral Home)

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Mrs. Grace M. Wheeler, age 63, of Potsdam, NY passed away on April 27th at the Upstate Community General Hospital in Syracuse, NY. Arrangements for cremation are with the Garner Funeral Service. There will be a graveside service at 2:00pm on Friday, May 6th at the West Potsdam Cemetery with Deacon James Snell officiating. Memorial contributions in Grace’s memory can be made to the Potsdam Humane Society.

Grace is survived by her son John Leo Wheeler; daughter Shannon Margaret Wheeler; sisters Oyma (Bud) Clothier, Maria (Chas) Nau, Jane (Sammy) Alexander, Lisa (Mark) Taylor and Gladys (Pete) Cole; sister in law Jill Wheeler; grandchildren Mia Grace and Olivia Quinn Wheeler and many nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her husband John Wheeler, her parents Roy and Oyma Elbourn and a brother Roy Elbourn Jr.

Mrs. Grace M. Wheeler was born on January 6, 1959 in Rock Hall, MD to the late Roy Punell Elbourn and Oyma Betty Shepardson. She was a 1977 graduate of Kent County High School in Worton, MD. She then moved to the North Country and on August 21, 1981 she was married to John Lyle Wheeler. Grace worked on a farm milking cows for a few years and then she worked as a secretary for Four-C-Aire for many years until she retired from there while also raising her family.

Grace enjoyed gardening, crafts taking her dogs on her 4-wheeler and riding around her property and stopping and soaking up the sun. She loved making her glue dough ornaments and taking magnificent wildlife photos on her adventures. But her favorite was paint pouring. She absolutely loved doing them and she loved even more giving them for gifts. Online condolences for the Wheeler family can be shared @www.garnerfh.com.

