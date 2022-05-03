Advertisement

Grace M. Wheeler, 63, of Potsdam

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Mrs. Grace M. Wheeler, age 63, of Potsdam, NY passed away on April 27th at the Upstate...
Mrs. Grace M. Wheeler, age 63, of Potsdam, NY passed away on April 27th at the Upstate Community General Hospital in Syracuse, NY.(Source: Funeral Home)

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Mrs. Grace M. Wheeler, age 63, of Potsdam, NY passed away on April 27th at the Upstate Community General Hospital in Syracuse, NY. Arrangements for cremation are with the Garner Funeral Service. There will be a graveside service at 2:00pm on Friday, May 6th at the West Potsdam Cemetery with Deacon James Snell officiating. Memorial contributions in Grace’s memory can be made to the Potsdam Humane Society.

Grace is survived by her son John Leo Wheeler; daughter Shannon Margaret Wheeler; sisters Oyma (Bud) Clothier, Maria (Chas) Nau, Jane (Sammy) Alexander, Lisa (Mark) Taylor and Gladys (Pete) Cole; sister in law Jill Wheeler; grandchildren Mia Grace and Olivia Quinn Wheeler and many nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her husband John Wheeler, her parents Roy and Oyma Elbourn and a brother Roy Elbourn Jr.

Mrs. Grace M. Wheeler was born on January 6, 1959 in Rock Hall, MD to the late Roy Punell Elbourn and Oyma Betty Shepardson. She was a 1977 graduate of Kent County High School in Worton, MD. She then moved to the North Country and on August 21, 1981 she was married to John Lyle Wheeler. Grace worked on a farm milking cows for a few years and then she worked as a secretary for Four-C-Aire for many years until she retired from there while also raising her family.

Grace enjoyed gardening, crafts taking her dogs on her 4-wheeler and riding around her property and stopping and soaking up the sun. She loved making her glue dough ornaments and taking magnificent wildlife photos on her adventures. But her favorite was paint pouring. She absolutely loved doing them and she loved even more giving them for gifts. Online condolences for the Wheeler family can be shared @www.garnerfh.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Swans on North Sandy Pond.
Swans shot, residents upset
Clifton-Fine Hospital, which stands to get $300,000 from St. Lawrence County's American Rescue...
SLC legislature makes plan to spend $$$
Jay V. and Ruth S. (Forsythe) Brady passed away unexpectedly, April 29, 2022, together as they...
Jay V. and Ruth S. (Forsythe) Brady, of Waddington
Mr. Caufield passed away on Tuesday morning, May 3, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family...
Arthur D. Caufield, 75, of Ogdensburg

Obituaries

Detail of one of the proposed 21st Congressional District maps, showing Watertown and Fort Drum...
Stefanik back in as Watertown, Drum rep?
Reagan E. Mellblom April 30, 2022, 73 of Osceola passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022...
Reagan E. Mellblom, 73, of Osceola
Diane B. Taylor, 72, formerly of the Austin Road, Glenfield, passed away Saturday evening,...
Diane B. Taylor, 72, formerly of Glenfield
Marilyn F. Ferguson, 64, of Hammond, NY, passed away May 1, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center.
Marilyn F. Ferguson, 64, of Hammond
Candles
Burial Notice: Carolyn “Susie” S. Walrath
Candles
Burial Notice: John MacAleese, of Cranberry Lake