Advertisement

Hochul selects US Rep. Delgado as lieutenant governor

Antonio Delgado
Antonio Delgado(Seth Wenig | AP / Seth Wenig)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado will serve as New York’s next lieutenant governor.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the appointment Tuesday.

Delgado will take on the largely ceremonial role previously held by Democrat Brian Benjamin, who resigned following his arrest on corruption charges.

The appointment comes a day after Hochul signed a law that will allow Benjamin’s name to be removed from the ballot in the state’s upcoming Democratic primary. It could potentially allow Delgado to run for the lieutenant governor’s job if he wants it permanently.

Delgado was first elected to Congress in 2018 to represent the Hudson Valley and the Catskills.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Woman accused of driving with child in vehicle at .33% BAC
Police returned Monday to the west branch of the St. Regis River off State Highway 11B in the...
Police return to river spot to search for murder weapon
Demolition crews razed 122 Winslow Street in Watertown
Crews raze Watertown house - scene of alleged murder, arson
Jacob Farrell and Cohan Carr
2 charged in Massena shots-fired incident
Brooke Jobson
Missing girl found in good health

Latest News

United Way hosts Kentucky Derby Social
United Way hosts Kentucky Derby Social this weekend
Gavel
New lawsuit seeks reinstatement of NY congressional maps
Team captain and series MVP Justin MacDonald accepts the Commissioner's Cup after the Watertown...
Wolves take Commissioner’s Cup in league finale
Deer
DEC asks for help with deer-poaching investigation