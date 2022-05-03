Indian River Central mourns passing of ‘one of our own’

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Indian River Central School District staff wore their brightest colors Tuesday to honor the loss of a staff member.

Transportation Supervisor Samantha “Sam” Condit died April 26th.

The district used Tuesday as a “Staff Development Day” while fellow transportation staff and other employees attended services.

Staff members came together and dressed in “high-visibility” vests and gear to celebrate Condit and her contributions to the district.

“One of our own as passed, and she was not just someone that worked at transportation. She was a friend, and a colleague, and someone that we could count on at the end of the day,” said Angela Green, Middle School Principal.

Staff at Calcium Primary started a fundraiser for Condit’s family. It will continue throughout the rest of the week.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.