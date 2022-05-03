Jefferson County to kick off expansion project

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Thanks to a state Agriculture and Markets grant of $189,000, the Jefferson County SPCA is set to expand and remodel its medical department.

Medical director Janea Bartlett and veterinarian Dr. Sandra Young said that marks phase one of an overhaul and expansion of the SPCA’s Water Street shelter in Watertown.

Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning.

Included in phase one are upgrades to the HVAC system and expanding the SPCA’s spay and neuter program.

Not included is a new x-ray machine. Fundraising for that much-needed device is underway. You can donate at jeffersoncountyspca.org.

Phase two will improve the cat wing and phase three will be improvements to the dog wing.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.