Marilyn F. Ferguson, 64, of Hammond, NY, passed away May 1, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. (Source: Funeral Home)

HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - Marilyn F. Ferguson, 64, of Hammond, NY, passed away May 1, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center.

She was born on May 28, 1957 in Watertown, NY, daughter of Lawrence and Katherine (Joynt) Morehouse. She graduated from Sackets Harbor High School in 1975 and then attended Jefferson Community College.

She married Colin Exford and Michael Fergson, both of the marriages ended in divorce.

Marilyn started working at Super Duper in Watertown and then Bonnie Castle Resort in Alexandria Bay, NY as a housekeeper for many years.

She enjoyed playing Bingo, wearing socks with flip flops, playing games on her computer, going on camping trips, and spending time with family and friends.

Among his survivors are her five children, Nichole (Theodore) MCIntosh, Gouverneur, NY, Greg Lantier, Watertown, NY, Matthew Ferguson, Hammond, NY, Amanda Ferguson and her companion Joshua Towner, Dexter, NY, Francis Ferguson and his fiance Vicky Hammond; 15 grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews; 7 siblings, Karen Eggleston, Cicero, NY, Frank (Lisa) Gallo, Watertown, NY, Mike (Tesha) Gallo, Rodman, NY, Yvonne Roach, Adams Center, NY, Laura Cummings, Watertown, NY, Terry Morehouse, Massena, NY and Sue Bush, Massena, NY.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by two daughters, Shannon Exford St Croix and Kelly Exford; a granddaughter, Angela McIntosh; a sister. Florence Houle and two brothers, Roy and Butch Morehouse.

Calling hours will be held Noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 7th at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St., Watertown. The funeral service will immediately follow on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Donations in Marilyn’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Association.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.