New lawsuit seeks reinstatement of NY congressional maps

By The Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - A group of New York voters has asked a federal court to reinstate Congressional district maps tossed out by state judges last week.

The lawsuit argued that even if those maps unconstitutionally favored Democrats, it is too late to draft new ones.

The plaintiffs pointed to a federal court order from 10 years ago that set New York’s congressional primaries on the fourth Tuesday in June.

They say a state judge who ordered the state’s congressional and state Senate primaries delayed until August didn’t have the power to do so.

Republicans say the lawsuit is a desperate attempt by Democrats “to preserve their unconstitutional gerrymander.”

