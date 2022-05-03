Raymond (Ray) M. Hernandez, 88, of Sandfordville

Raymond (Ray) M. Hernandez, 88, Sandfordville, passed away May 1, 2022 following a long struggle with COPD. (Source: Funeral Home)

SANDFORDVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Raymond (Ray) M. Hernandez, 88, Sandfordville, passed away May 1, 2022 following a long struggle with COPD. He died in the comfort of his home under the wonderful loving care of Hospice and with his companion of 35 years, Carolyn White, and his son, Richard, at his side.

He was preceded in death by his parents Manuel Hernandez and Mildred Proctor Hernandez Schoenly and step-father, Edward Schoenly; his son, Sean R. Hernandez; his brothers, Ricardo and Robert; and the mother of his sons, Rita Mirabilio. He is survived by Carolyn White; his son Richard (Debby), Morongo Valley, CA; daughter-in-law, Jolene Burns-Hernandez, Brasher Falls, NY; step-sons Clinton Johnson, Waddington, NY, Douglas Johnson (Jenny), and William Johnson, both of Las Vegas, NV; sisters-in-law Barbara Schoenly, Palm Bay, FL and Janet White Jung, Metairie, LA; Penelope Johnson Hernandez, Waddington, NY; and a number of grand and great grandchildren along with nieces and nephews.

Ray was born March 27, 1934 in the Washington Heights area of New York City and moved to Long Island as a child where he remained until coming to northern New York in 1974. He graduated from Malverne High School in 1952 and entered the Army shortly thereafter. Over the years he attended Hofstra University, SUNY Potsdam, and Mater Dei College. He read avidly and had many favorite subjects along with the heart of an artist and a love of all things beautiful. He also had special fondness for cats, dogs, and horses and could not bear the thoughts of a mistreated animal of any type. And it was always sports season – Yankees, Rangers, Giants, and UConn Women’s Basketball; maybe one wouldn’t disappoint this year!

After many years of sales’ work, a new career opened for him during employment at the John E. Murphy Residence in Madrid and he started on the path of becoming a Credentialed Alcohol and Substance Abuse Counselor. He went on to work for the Murphy Residence as it became North Country Freedom Homes and after retirement worked at St. Lawrence Addiction Treatment Center/Hamilton Hall. A long-time friend of Bill W., he brought the message of hope and recovery to many men and women who remember him with gratitude and love.

In the later part of his life he took up sailing, - a long time heart’s desire. He loved the water, most especially the St. Lawrence River, and cherished the time he was able to be on his boat.

Per his request there will be no calling hours or service. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, NY. One may leave an on-line condolence at www.donaldsonseymour.com.

Memorials in Ray’s memory may be made to Best Friends Animal Society, 5001 Angel Canyon Road, Kanab, Utah 84741 or to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley, Post Office Box 510, Potsdam, NY 13676.

