Reagan E. Mellblom, 73, of Osceola

OSCEOLA, New York (WWNY) - Reagan E. Mellblom April 30, 2022, 73 of Osceola passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022 peacefully and of natural causes. Born in Honolulu, Hawaii to the late Victor and Marjorie (Bemis) Mellblom.

Reagan attended North Syracuse High School and then graduated from Millikan High School. He attended Long Beach Junior College in California and upon completion entered the United States Navy where he became a Dental Technician First Class. Returning from the service, Reagan settled in Liverpool, New York where he enjoyed a career at Manth Brownell specializing in Quality Control.

Upon retirement, Reagan moved to Osceola where he enjoyed working on his small cabin located in a beautiful treed area by a meandering brook. Reagan was an avid sportsman loving everything to do with the outdoors. His passions were hunting, fishing, canoeing, kayaking, and camping. He loved dogs having had two golden retrievers and a spirited rescue pup. Reagan was a good man with a big heart, it seemed to only please others. His kindness and unselfish ways allowed him to have many loyal friends. He loved his life in Osceola. It was a simple life allowing him access to the nature he loved and also to the friends he had cultivated there over the years. His family is so thankful for the kindness and support of his neighbors and friends. He always referred to them as the salt of the earth, always there to lend a hand in support of others.

Reagan’s true love was his son Christopher. So very proud of him always, he spent as much time with him as possible. Traveling cross country several years ago, the two enjoyed spending time in various states and national parks camping in some of the country’s most beautiful places.

In today’s world, Reagan was someone that never said a cross word about anyone, nor has anyone ever said a cross word about him. To never have had an enemy for one’s entire life is a true testimony to their heart and soul. He will be missed dearly by family and friends.

Reagan is survived by his son Christopher Mellblom, his sister Cheryl Mellblom (Roger Pierce.) his niece Elizabeth Hall, Mary Hall, and nephew Larry Hall.

His services will be held privately by his family. Arrangements are with the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619. Online condolences can be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com

