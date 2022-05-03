Advertisement

Report: Supreme Court set to overturn abortion rights

FILE - People stand on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court, Feb.11, 2022, in Washington.
FILE - People stand on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court, Feb.11, 2022, in Washington.(AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Supreme Court is set to overturn Roe v. Wade, according to an initial draft opinion obtained by Politico.

The draft opinion reportedly shows that the majority of the court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, which protects women’s rights to abortion.

“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” Alito said in the document.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Woman accused of driving with child in vehicle at .33% BAC
Police returned Monday to the west branch of the St. Regis River off State Highway 11B in the...
Police return to river spot to search for murder weapon
Jacob Farrell and Cohan Carr
2 charged in Massena shots-fired incident
Fatal crash
Town of Potsdam crash claims the lives of two
Demolition crews razed 122 Winslow Street in Watertown
Crews raze Watertown house - scene of alleged murder, arson

Latest News

WWNY Lowville can draw more water, village’s supply woes may be over
Video posted online Sunday by Ukrainian forces showed elderly women and mothers with small...
Civilians rescued from Mariupol steel plant head for safety
Planet Fitness has announced an initiative for teens ages 14-19 to work out for free all summer.
Planet Fitness offers high school teens free workouts all summer
A Ukrainian family shares graphic video of their young loved ones after an attack that killed...
GRAPHIC: Faces of Ukrainian children victimized by Russia's invasion