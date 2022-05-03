Report: Supreme Court set to overturn abortion rights

(Gray News) - The Supreme Court is set to overturn Roe v. Wade, according to an initial draft opinion obtained by Politico.

The draft opinion reportedly shows that the majority of the court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, which protects women’s rights to abortion.

“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” Alito said in the document.

