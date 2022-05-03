SLC legislature makes plan to spend $$$

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County has finalized plans to spend nearly $21 million in federal money.

The county Board of Legislators approved the plan Monday night. Capital projects, economic development and funding for emergency equipment, are included.

Some of the highlights: $300.000 for Clifton-Fine Hospital and $3 million for broadband development.

Another focus: Funding for EMT training amid a nationwide shortage. The county will give $100,000 to help with tuition at each of the county’s rescue squads.

“There’s 19 entities, rescue squads. We’re providing them with $100,000, so that will be enough tuition for about 142, 143 people,” said Kevin Acres, District 8 legislator.

Another $3 million will be distributed to county organizations that were hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic. Acres says the ARPA committee will meet with the St. Lawrence County Industrial Agency to talk about how that money will be given out.

