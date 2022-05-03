Advertisement

SLC legislature makes plan to spend $$$

Clifton-Fine Hospital, which stands to get $300,000 from St. Lawrence County's American Rescue...
Clifton-Fine Hospital, which stands to get $300,000 from St. Lawrence County's American Rescue Plan funding.(Clifton-Fine Hospital)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County has finalized plans to spend nearly $21 million in federal money.

The county Board of Legislators approved the plan Monday night. Capital projects, economic development and funding for emergency equipment, are included.

Some of the highlights: $300.000 for Clifton-Fine Hospital and $3 million for broadband development.

Another focus: Funding for EMT training amid a nationwide shortage. The county will give $100,000 to help with tuition at each of the county’s rescue squads.

“There’s 19 entities, rescue squads. We’re providing them with $100,000, so that will be enough tuition for about 142, 143 people,” said Kevin Acres, District 8 legislator.

Another $3 million will be distributed to county organizations that were hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic. Acres says the ARPA committee will meet with the St. Lawrence County Industrial Agency to talk about how that money will be given out.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Woman accused of driving with child in vehicle at .33% BAC
Police returned Monday to the west branch of the St. Regis River off State Highway 11B in the...
Police return to river spot to search for murder weapon
Brooke Jobson
Missing girl found in good health
Demolition crews razed 122 Winslow Street in Watertown
Crews raze Watertown house - scene of alleged murder, arson
Jacob Farrell and Cohan Carr
2 charged in Massena shots-fired incident

Latest News

Swans on North Sandy Pond.
Swans shot, residents upset
Detail of one of the proposed 21st Congressional District maps, showing Watertown and Fort Drum...
Stefanik back in as Watertown, Drum rep?
Jefferson County SPCA grant
Jefferson County SPCA to kick off expansion project
City firefighters work to put out a fire Tuesday at 618 Cayuga Avenue in Watertown.
Dogs, cats lost in Watertown fire