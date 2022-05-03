Advertisement

The spicy chicken sandwich is back at Popeyes with a new twist

Popeyes launches a new spicy chicken sandwich.
Popeyes launches a new spicy chicken sandwich.(Popeyes, CNN)
By CNN
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Get them while they last.

Popeyes is dropping a new saucy version of its popular chicken sandwich Tuesday.

The Buffalo Ranch Chicken Sandwich features hand-battered crispy chicken and pickles on a brioche bun.

What’s new is the sauce: a blend of buttermilk ranch and spicy Buffalo flavoring.

Popeyes says the sandwich will only be available for a limited time, like in 2019, when the restaurant first launched its chicken sandwich.

The sandwich was so popular when it was first introduced, it sold out in a couple of weeks and sparked long lines and confrontations at several Popeyes locations.

Popeyes also kicked off “The Chicken Sandwich War” between fast-food franchises, including McDonald’s, Wendys and KFC. The other fast food restaurants introduced their own version of the chicken sandwich to compete with the Popeyes original.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Woman accused of driving with child in vehicle at .33% BAC
Police returned Monday to the west branch of the St. Regis River off State Highway 11B in the...
Police return to river spot to search for murder weapon
Brooke Jobson
Missing girl found in good health
Demolition crews razed 122 Winslow Street in Watertown
Crews raze Watertown house - scene of alleged murder, arson
Jacob Farrell and Cohan Carr
2 charged in Massena shots-fired incident

Latest News

Brittney Griner remains in Russia two months after she was detained arriving at a Moscow...
US officials: Brittney Griner considered wrongfully detained
Pope Francis hoists the Gospel book during a Chrism Mass inside St. Peter's Basilica, at the...
Pope offers to meet Putin, still waiting to hear back
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on security assistance for Ukraine
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Supreme Court abortion draft opinion, warns other rights threatened