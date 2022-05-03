Swans shot, residents upset

SANDY CREEK, New York (WWNY) - Swans are a fan-favorite for people living near North Pond in the town of Sandy Creek and they are outraged over recent shootings of the bird - by the state.

Residents and business owners are upset after a pair of mute swans were shot last week on North Sandy Pond by the state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). Upset residents told 7 News the birds are loved.

In a statement, the state says it received multiple complaints about mute swans on Sandy Pond affecting wildlife and people. The swans were also documented harassing kayakers in years prior to the DEC taking action.

The DEC also said it has a science-based strategy to limit mute swan population growth and is working with the United States Department of Agriculture on conservation measures.

Residents who are unhappy - say at the very least - the birds shouldn’t have been shot.

