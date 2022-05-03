‘Sweethearts & Heroes’ visit South Lewis Central

GLENFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Students in the South Lewis Central School district got a dose of hope Tuesday, courtesy of the dynamic duo “Sweethearts & Heroes.”

“Sweethearts & Heroes” is billed as an ‘empathy and empowerment’ team. Basically, they’re in the business of hope.

“You know we’re losing our children today at an unprecedented rate.,” said Tom Murphy, one-half of S & H.

“I don’t believe that bullying causes that destructive decision, but that certainly is one of the things that can push a kid to this feeling of hopelessness. Which is truly the real issue,” he said.

The message seemed to get through Tuesday.

“I learned today it’s good to stand up for anyone,” said Madison McCall, a 6th grader.

“I learned that it’s important to stick up for anyone no matter what they look like or who they are,” said Madison Keefer, a 7th grader.

Those are valuable lessons for a generation that has had their adolescence interrupted by a global pandemic.

“I think the pandemic and closing schools and losing sports and activities has had such a profound mental health affect on our kids that having any strategy to help them in a moment of crisis is incredibly important,” said Laura Martin, a 6th grade teacher.

A study done by the University of Minnesota found that rates of depression and anxiety in children have doubled since the start of the COVID 19 pandemic. In addition to school shutdowns, an onslaught of social media, pop culture, and peer pressure have added to the stress of adolescence.

“The get on their phone and they can get into it, (social media) so it has affected them,” said Rick Yarosh, the other half of S & H.

“But it’s not going anywhere. So we have to figure out how to embrace it, and how to make it safe for kids to use.”

It’s a concern for educators at the South Lewis School District.

“Having to navigate social media with your kids is a huge undertaking. Teaching them positive strategies to help them view it in a way that is helpful instead of hurtful is really important,” said Martin, the teacher.

Or as Madison Keefer, the 7th grader, put it: “It doesn’t matter what anyone else says, just be yourself around everyone.”

