Advertisement

Tomorrow’s Health: youth food marketing, adolescents’ mental health & affirmative action bans

A look at some of today's top health stories.
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WWNY) - New research shows a link between food marketing and increases in food intake, choices, preferences, and requests for purchases in children and adolescents.

The analysis of 96 studies is published in JAMA Pediatrics.

The authors of the study say the findings support policies to limit children’s exposure to marketing.

Adolescents’ mental health services

Another study in JAMA Pediatrics suggests more adolescents are using school mental health services.

The survey of more than 165,000 adolescents after the 2018 Parkland school shooting found increases in using mental health services at school in 2019, compared to previous years.

The increase was greatest among black adolescents and adolescents from low-income families.

Affirmative action bans

Researchers at UCLA say affirmative action bans can have a devastating impact on diversity in U.S. medical schools.

The study looked at states with bans and found the number of students from minority groups in public medical schools dropped by more than one-third five years after bans went into effect.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Woman accused of driving with child in vehicle at .33% BAC
Police returned Monday to the west branch of the St. Regis River off State Highway 11B in the...
Police return to river spot to search for murder weapon
Demolition crews razed 122 Winslow Street in Watertown
Crews raze Watertown house - scene of alleged murder, arson
Jacob Farrell and Cohan Carr
2 charged in Massena shots-fired incident
Brooke Jobson
Missing girl found in good health

Latest News

Tomorrow's Health
WWNY Clarkson student’s research reveals exercising with others can ease depression in women
Nathalie Barrios
Clarkson student’s research reveals exercising with others can ease depression in women
Morning Checkup: Thousand Islands Golf Classic
Morning Checkup: Thousand Islands Golf Classic