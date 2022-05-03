Tomorrow’s Health: youth food marketing, adolescents’ mental health & affirmative action bans

(WWNY) - New research shows a link between food marketing and increases in food intake, choices, preferences, and requests for purchases in children and adolescents.

The analysis of 96 studies is published in JAMA Pediatrics.

The authors of the study say the findings support policies to limit children’s exposure to marketing.

Adolescents’ mental health services

Another study in JAMA Pediatrics suggests more adolescents are using school mental health services.

The survey of more than 165,000 adolescents after the 2018 Parkland school shooting found increases in using mental health services at school in 2019, compared to previous years.

The increase was greatest among black adolescents and adolescents from low-income families.

Affirmative action bans

Researchers at UCLA say affirmative action bans can have a devastating impact on diversity in U.S. medical schools.

The study looked at states with bans and found the number of students from minority groups in public medical schools dropped by more than one-third five years after bans went into effect.

