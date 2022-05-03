Advertisement

Traffic advisories: Watertown’s South Massey & Pearl streets

Traffic Advisory
Traffic Advisory(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown DPW crews will be reducing traffic by one lane on two city streets Tuesday.

They’ll be working in front of Emma Flower Taylor Fire Station at 224 South Massey Street and in front of 808 Pearl Street.

Work on both projects is scheduled to start at 7:30 a.m. and end at 4 p.m.

Motorists are asked to drive carefully through these areas and, if possible, find different routes to their destinations.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Woman accused of driving with child in vehicle at .33% BAC
Police returned Monday to the west branch of the St. Regis River off State Highway 11B in the...
Police return to river spot to search for murder weapon
Jacob Farrell and Cohan Carr
2 charged in Massena shots-fired incident
Demolition crews razed 122 Winslow Street in Watertown
Crews raze Watertown house - scene of alleged murder, arson
Steve Woodward
‘HALT needs to be repealed,’ says retired prison official

Latest News

Wake Up Weather
A beautiful spring day, but rain’s on the way
City of Watertown Fire Department
City approves deal with Watertown firefighters
Stewart’s Shops can move forward with plans to build a new store on Watertown's Washington...
Watertown lawmakers approve Stewart’s zone change
Stewart's Shops zoning approved