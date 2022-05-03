Traffic advisories: Watertown’s South Massey & Pearl streets

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown DPW crews will be reducing traffic by one lane on two city streets Tuesday.

They’ll be working in front of Emma Flower Taylor Fire Station at 224 South Massey Street and in front of 808 Pearl Street.

Work on both projects is scheduled to start at 7:30 a.m. and end at 4 p.m.

Motorists are asked to drive carefully through these areas and, if possible, find different routes to their destinations.

