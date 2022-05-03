United Way hosts Kentucky Derby Social this weekend
May. 3, 2022
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The United Way of Northern New York’s Kentucky Derby Social is this weekend.
The United Way’s Kaitlyn Giles talked about it on 7 News This Morning.
The event is from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 7 at Garland City Beer Works in Watertown.
People are encouraged to wear their best derby attire. There will be a prize for the best hat.
Tickets are $50. You can buy them at unitedway-nny.org.
