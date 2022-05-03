Advertisement

United Way hosts Kentucky Derby Social this weekend

By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The United Way of Northern New York’s Kentucky Derby Social is this weekend.

The United Way’s Kaitlyn Giles talked about it on 7 News This Morning.

Watch the video above for her interview.

The event is from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 7 at Garland City Beer Works in Watertown.

People are encouraged to wear their best derby attire. There will be a prize for the best hat.

Tickets are $50. You can buy them at unitedway-nny.org.

