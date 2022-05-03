Advertisement

US sends canine body armor to Ukrainian service dogs

U.S. police dog trainers are sending canine body armor to Ukrainian dogs who work with police...
U.S. police dog trainers are sending canine body armor to Ukrainian dogs who work with police officers, combat engineers and border guards.(Facebook/Ukraine's State Border Guard via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Service dogs in Ukraine are getting some much-needed protection from the United States.

In a statement Tuesday, the Ukrainian Ministry of Interior said that U.S. police dog trainers are providing canine body armor for some of the Ukrainian dogs who work with police officers, combat engineers and border guards.

The ministry said now the four-legged assistants will be more protected in dangerous areas.

The vests do not interfere with movement, and protect dogs from debris, weapons and bullets.

