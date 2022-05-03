Advertisement

Watertown lawmakers approve Stewart’s zone change

Watertown's city council approves a zoning change for a Stewart's Shops store on Washington Street.
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 5:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Stewart’s Shops got the zoning change it needs to proceed with plans for a new store on Watertown’s Washington Street.

In a 3 to 2 vote, the city council Monday night approved the change, which has been debated for the last couple months.

It rezones part of a Flower Avenue East parcel at the corner of Washington Street.

Mayor Jeff Smith and Councilwoman Lisa Ruggiero were the two “no” votes.

The subject has been a cause for heated debate among people in the neighborhood and council members.

Stewart’s revised its plans based on public and council feedback.

Most council members commended the company’s receptiveness to that input.

Some of the pushback on the project has been over its effects on the character of that area.

Councilwoman Sarah Compo-Pierce says the vacant lot currently at the location is not good for the street’s character.

“So those are going to be fundamental changes to Washington Street, which I don’t believe long term are beneficial for the city of Watertown,” Smith said.

He pointed out that there are no retail businesses on Washington until you get to Thompson Boulevard and Chestnut Street.

He says this opens the door for more retail stores moving further down Washington. He said it won’t happen overnight but could in 20 years.

With the zoning change approved, Stewart’s can now seek a site plan approval.

As for the current Stewart’s location on Washington, Compo-Pierce says another business is interested in moving there.

