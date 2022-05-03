A wet Wednesday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rain moving in this evening will continue overnight and into Wednesday.

An area of low pressure to our southwest will bring bringing rain showers overnight and throughout the day Wednesday. Patchy fog will also develop overnight and last throughout most of the day Wednesday.

The good news is rain will be coming to an end Wednesday evening and clouds will start to clear out.

An area of high pressure will start to build in Wednesday night which will really take control of our weather for the foreseeable future.

We are talking several days of no rain and lots of sunshine. Warmer temperature will also come with this area of high pressure as highs will warm into the 60s for Thursday and last into early next week.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.